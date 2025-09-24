KNIVES OUT! Gavin Newsom Brands GM's Mary Barra A SELLOUT!

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently criticized General Motors (GM) CEO Mary Barra, accusing her of “selling out” the state by stepping back from California’s aggressive push to ban gas-powered vehicles by 2035. However, Barra’s decision to prioritize gas and hybrid models over an all-in bet on electric vehicles (EVs) reflects a pragmatic and consumer-focused strategy that deserves praise, not condemnation. GM’s shift highlights the disconnect between California’s ambitious clean car law and the realities of what drivers want and need.



Barra’s leadership at GM, America’s largest automaker, is grounded in responding to market demand. While California’s mandate aims for a rapid transition to EVs, many consumers remain hesitant. High EV costs, limited charging infrastructure, and concerns about range make gas-powered and hybrid vehicles more practical for millions of drivers. By doubling down on these options, GM ensures affordability and accessibility, meeting customers where they are rather than forcing an unrealistic timeline. Barra’s reported lobbying to soften California’s regulations further demonstrates her commitment to balancing environmental goals with economic realities.



Newsom’s criticism of Barra overlooks the complexities of transforming an industry overnight. EVs accounted for only 7.6% of U.S. vehicle sales in 2024, despite heavy subsidies and mandates. Forcing automakers to abandon gas vehicles prematurely risks alienating consumers and disrupting an industry that employs thousands. Barra’s approach avoids this pitfall, offering a bridge to electrification through hybrids while infrastructure catches up. This measured strategy aligns with global trends, as even countries with aggressive EV policies maintain flexibility to avoid economic fallout.



Barra’s decision also protects GM’s competitiveness. Rivals like Toyota have thrived by prioritizing hybrids, and GM’s pivot ensures it remains a leader in a diverse market.



