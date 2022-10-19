KUDOS To BMW For A Cool 3D XM Billboard In Times Square? Don't Tell The Liberals There It's Not ALL Electric.

Agent001 submitted on 10/19/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 12:05:40 AM
Here is a new 3D billboard from BMW in Times Square.Do you think MOST people there KNOW it's a plug-in hybrid or do average people who see anything BMW associate it with all gasoline cars?ESPECIALLY, if it has the 'M' name on it.Discuss...BMW advertisement on Times Square pic.twitter.com/ZbLbEB0Ymc— Tansu YEGEN (@TansuYegen) October 18, 2022
