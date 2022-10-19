KUDOS To BMW For A Cool 3D XM Billboard In Times Square? Don't Tell The Liberals There It's Not ALL Electric.

Here is a new 3D billboard from BMW in Times Square.



Do you think MOST people there KNOW it's a plug-in hybrid or do average people who see anything BMW associate it with all gasoline cars?



ESPECIALLY, if it has the 'M' name on it.



Discuss...





BMW advertisement on Times Square pic.twitter.com/ZbLbEB0Ymc — Tansu YEGEN (@TansuYegen) October 18, 2022



