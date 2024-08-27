Kamala And Joe Throw An Additional $521 Million Into More EV Charging Stations

The Harris-Biden administration announced today that the number of publicly available EV chargers has doubled since Biden took office.

Over 192,000 publicly available charging ports are now online, and approximately 1,000 new chargers are being added each week. To build on this momentum, the federal government has awarded $521 million in grants to further expand the national network, with new chargers being deployed across 29 states, two Federally Recognized Tribes, and the District of Columbia.



US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg emphasized the importance of this initiative, stating, “The Biden-Harris Administration has been clear about America leading the EV revolution, and thanks to the historic [Bipartisan Infrastructure Law] package, we’re building a nationwide EV charger network to make sure all drivers have an accessible, reliable, and convenient way to charge their vehicles.”