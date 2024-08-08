Kamala Wants To FORCE People To Drive EVs, YET, She Knows SO Little About Them. She Thinks You Hold The Connector While It Charges Like A Gas Pump!

Oh Kamala, bless her heart, she's always trying to save the world one electric vehicle at a time. But who knew that her knowledge of EVs was as limited as it is?



Picture this: Kamala, standing at a charging station, looking as confused as a vegan in a steakhouse. She's got the charger in her hand, and she's trying to figure out how to make it work like a gas pump. You know, the kind where you just pull the nozzle out when you're done.



But here's the thing, Kamala: once you plug in the charger, you can actually take your hand off it! It's not like you're filling up a gas tank, where you have to hold the nozzle the whole time. No, no, this is the future, baby! You just plug it in and let the magic happen.



But not for Kamala. She's standing there, holding onto that charger like it's a lifeline, waiting for the "ding" sound to tell her it's time to move on.



I mean, come on, even my grandma knows how to charge her iPhone, and she's 90!



So, the next time Kamala tries to lecture us about the wonders of electric vehicles, just remember: she's the one who thinks you have to hold the charger the whole time.











Remember that time Kamala discovered how electric vehicles work? ??????



She thinks she's pumping electricity like she's pumping gas...



Has there ever been a dumber candidate? ??‍????‍?? pic.twitter.com/v0t3JDGOnA — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) August 8, 2024



