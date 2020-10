Karma Automotive has announced an $80,000 starting price for the upcoming all-electric version of the Revero, which used to be the Fisker Karma



The startup sprung out of the remains of Fisker Automotive, which has had a rough few years since its bankruptcy in 2013.

Fisker’s assets were purchased by the Wanxiang Group, a Chinese auto parts conglomerate, as well as the assets of their battery supplier A123.