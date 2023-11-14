Karma Hopes 1,000 HP Kaveya Supercar Will Revive Brand

The carmaker is planning to launch not one, but three electric hypercars, spearheaded by the Kaveya. The model, a super GT with butterfly doors, comes with 1,180 horsepower (1,196 PS) and 1,270 lb-ft (1,722 Nm) of torque for a run from 0 to 60 mph (0 to 97 kph) in under 3.0 seconds. Top speed should be somewhere around 180 mph (290 kph).

A battery pack with a capacity of 120 kWh provides it with a not-so-impressive range these days: 250 miles (402 kilometers). The battery will have the capacity to charge from 0 to 80 per cent in 45 minutes. Not so impressive, either.


