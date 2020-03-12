Karma Moves Revero GT Upmarket - Opens The Door For A Model 3 Competitor

Karma Automotive has just announced that the Revero EV is now its flagship model, but it plans to sell cheaper plug-in hybrid cars too. In a press release published today, the company says it is elevating the Revero GT nameplate in order to make room in the range for the new GS-6, which apparently won’t be a fully electric vehicle.

It has thus far not shown a single image of the GS-6, but it apparently is slated to begin customer deliveries as early as 2021. There will also be an all-electric version of it, called the GSe-6, but it will be more expensive than the PHEV. According to Joost de Vries, Karma's VP of global sales and customer experience,