Karma Recalls All Revero Sport Sedans Ever Made to Fix Turn Signals

Karma Automotive has recalled 269 examples of the Revero sports sedan due to an issue concerning the turn signals. The recall encompasses several models, namely the GT, GTS, GS-6, GS-6s, and GS-6L, all built between July 16, 2019 and December 21, 2022.

According to the NHTSA recall report, the Revero's turn signals could fail, increasing the risk of a crash. An issue with the indicator circuit could cause the turn signal in the front headlamp to remain active for longer than the driver requires due to a faulty message from the Vehicle Control Module (VCM). Because the fault is intermittent, it is "not repeatable in a consistent manner on the same vehicle."