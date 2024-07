If you’ve forgotten about Karma Automotive, we don’t blame you as they’ve largely been flying under the radar since hitting the ‘reset button’ last fall. However, they’re coming out of the woodwork to tease two new vehicles.

Set to be unveiled at The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, on August 16, the vehicles promise to be a glimpse into the future. The company is keeping details under wraps, but confirmed one of the mystery models is the “GT-UV Design Study.”