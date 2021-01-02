Karma's Master Plan Is To Undercut Telsa On Pricing

Elon has left California for Texas and Ford has revived its historic Rouge complex for electric trucks. Tech has left California in droves as well, including giants Oracle and Hewlett-Packard. According to CNBC, in 2020 over 135,000 more people left California than moved there, which is the third-largest net migration loss ever recorded for the state.



Karma Automotive, however, wants you to know not only are they based in California, it's also manufacturing cars in the Golden State. In fact, it's ramping up production, and Karma is hitching its wagon to the new GSe-6, which is priced tens of thousands of dollars less than other Karma vehicles. The plan, it appears, is to sell more cars at a lower price and get more on the road.





Read Article