Katherine Legge To Return To The Indy 500 For The 5th Time

Katherine Legge is set to make her fifth start at the Indy 500 come May, having been confirmed as the 33rd (and likely final) entry for this year’s race. Unlike in previous years, however, Legge will not be driving a Honda; this time, piloting the No. 11 fielded by AJ Foyt Racing and Indy NXT team HMD Motorsports. Legge’s primary backer is a familiar brand, e.l.f. Cosmetics, which has previously supported her throughout several racing endeavors, including the 500. Per Racer.com, the experienced racer has also received “significant backing” from General Motors. On the technical side, the team and Legge will enjoy technical support from Team Penske.



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