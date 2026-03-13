Keep Celebrates It's 85th Birthday With The 2026 Wrangler Rockslide

Agent009 submitted on 3/13/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:38:43 AM

Views : 268 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

 Stellantis knows very well that its Jeep brand has carried the weight of the American brands on its shoulders for years and focuses on making it cool again, especially now that the adventure-oriented marque celebrates its 85th anniversary.

   
Just recently, the company purposefully celebrated its 85th anniversary with monthly special editions for the entire 2026 model year lineup: Wrangler, its Gladiator pickup truck cousin, the Ram 1500-derived Grand Wagoneer, as well as the unibody crossover range (Compass, Cherokee, and Grand Cherokee, the best-selling Jeep at home in America).


