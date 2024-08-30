Keep Those EVs Coming: Biden Administration Opens Up 31 Million Acres Of Federal Lands For Solar Farms To Boost Power Grid

The Biden administration has finalized a plan to expand solar on 31 million acres of federal lands in 11 western states.

The proposed updated Western Solar Plan is a roadmap for Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) governance of solar energy proposals and projects on public lands.

It bumps up the acreage from the 22 million acres it recommended in January, and this plan adds five additional states – Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming – to the six states – Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, and Utah – analyzed in the original plan.