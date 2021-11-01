Ken Block And Ford Part Ways After 10 Years - Expect Hoonigans To Expand Beyond The Blue Oval

Ken Block and Ford are ending their 10-year exclusive partnership, leaving Block a free agent to pursue deals with other automakers, Block and Ford Performance confirmed Friday.

"Working with Ford over the past decade has been awesome," Block said in a statement published on his Hoonigan Racing Division website. "I'm super appreciative to Ford for the support over the years, but I am also looking forward to what an unrestricted 2021 holds, and the ability to spread my wings a bit and play with a lot (of) other toys."



