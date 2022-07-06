Ken Block Teases More Powerful RAM TRX

With the upcoming Ford F-150 Raptor R reportedly set to offer the same 5.2-liter supercharged Predator V8 found in the Shelby GT500, Ram must do everything in its power to maintain dominance in the escalating high-power pickup truck way. Not counting the electric GMC Hummer and Rivian R1T, the 2022 Ram 1500 TRX currently sits at the top of the horsepower food chain with 702 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. That's more than enough for most buyers, but Ram CEO Mike Koval has already hinted that a more extreme Ram TRX is on its way.



