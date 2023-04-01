Ken Block's Daughter Posts Statement On Fathers Death And The Desire To Be Like Him

Gymkhana star, rally legend, and all-around icon Ken Block died Monday in a snowmobiling accident in northern Utah. He is survived by his wife and three children, including 16-year-old Lia Block who posted a heartfelt statement to Instagram late Tuesday night. "Yesterday I didn’t just lose my father, I lost my best friend," Lia Block wrote. "He was truly my whole world and the only person I ever looked up to. No matter what I did he was always there to support me. I can’t believe how fast he was taken from all of us. No words can describe of how much of an amazing human my dad was, he lived so many lives, accomplished more in 55 years than most people could in 10 lifetimes, and lived his life to the absolute fullest every single day.



