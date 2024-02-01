Kentucky Begins Double Taxing Electric Vehicles

As of January 1st, Kentucky has implemented not one but two new taxes on electric vehicles, both of which are individually higher than what gas vehicles pay on similar units of energy.



Kentucky has joined the trend of overtaxing EVs and letting gas cars get off without paying their fair share for the damage they cause to roads and your lungs, but it has gone beyond most other states and is now implementing two new taxes on EVs at the same time, while keeping gas taxes artificially low compared to the damage gasoline causes.



First, EVs will have to pay an additional $120 registration fee every year, over and above the normal registration fees for all vehicles. Kentucky isn’t the first state to implement such a dumb fee, with similar punitive taxes existing in a majority of US states at this point.





