Kentucky Bill Would Mandate Cars Seized While Street Racing Would Be Crushed

Street takeovers are a problem wherever they are. They endanger the public and block off traffic for extended periods. In Louisville, Kentucky if you’re caught street racing or blocking a road during a takeover, your car can be impounded for six months and you’ll face all the tickets and fines that come with it. However, Republican Kentucky state representative Jason Nemes wants the penalty to be far more extreme: He wants to crush your car. “I want to crush it, I want you to watch it, and I want everyone else to see it so they’ll stop putting our people in danger,” Nemes said, according to WHAS11. He isn’t just thinking about it either—he claims he’s drafting a bill that would mandate it.



