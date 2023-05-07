Kentucky Mandates Tesla Charging Standard For State Program

Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) seems to be gaining more traction, with recent reports suggesting that Kentucky recently implemented a policy that mandates EV charging companies to include a NACS plug if they wish to participate in a state program aimed at electrifying highways using federal funds.

Tesla’s NACS has been seeing a lot of momentum as of late, with carmakers like Ford, General Motors, Volvo, Polestar, and Rivian announcing that they would be adopting the North American Charging Standard for their vehicles. EV charging companies like ChargePoint and Electrify America have also announced that they would offer NACS plugs in their charging stalls.