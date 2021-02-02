Kevin Hart Buys ANOTHER Challenger From Custom Car Company That Built The Last One That Nearly Killed Him

Kevin Hart has bought a new souped-up muscle car from the same Wisconsin-based company that built his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that was wrecked in 2019.

The 41-year-old comedian recently purchased a Dodge Charger 'Hellraiser' from SpeedKore Performance Group located near Milwaukee, according to an article Monday by TMZ.

Sources familiar with the deal said Kevin paid 'several hundred thousand dollars' for a revamped 2019 Dodge Charger modified with a pair of turbochargers and SpeedKore's so-called 'Hellraiser' performance engine.