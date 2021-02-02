Kevin Hart Buys ANOTHER Challenger From Custom Car Company That Built The Last One That Nearly Killed Him

Agent009 submitted on 2/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:22:20 AM

Views : 666 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.dailymail.co.uk

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Kevin Hart has bought a new souped-up muscle car from the same Wisconsin-based company that built his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda that was wrecked in 2019.

The 41-year-old comedian recently purchased a Dodge Charger 'Hellraiser' from SpeedKore Performance Group located near Milwaukee, according to an article Monday by TMZ.

Sources familiar with the deal said Kevin paid 'several hundred thousand dollars' for a revamped 2019 Dodge Charger modified with a pair of turbochargers and SpeedKore's so-called 'Hellraiser' performance engine.

 

 



Read Article


Kevin Hart Buys ANOTHER Challenger From Custom Car Company That Built The Last One That Nearly Killed Him

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)