Kevin Magnussen Returns To Formula 1 Signing Multi-Year Contract With Haas

Kevin Magnussen has signed a multi-year deal to make a sensational return to Formula 1 with the Haas squad in 2022, following the team’s decision to part ways with Nikita Mazepin ahead of the season start.



Having driven in F1 for McLaren (2014-15) and Renault (2016), Magnussen raced for Haas from 2017 until his departure from the sport at the end of the 2020 season.



The Danish driver then moved Stateside, taking part in sportscars and IndyCar, and was set to join Peugeot's World Endurance Championship squad in 2022.





Read Article