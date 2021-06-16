Kevin Magnussen To Debut In first Indy Car Race After Rosenqvist Crash

Felix Rosenqvist's wide-open wreck at race one of IndyCar's Detroit Grand Prix was as brutal as it was bizarre. The Arrow McLaren SP driver called it "by far the most violent crash [he's] had" and as a result, he was unable to compete in the doubleheader's second contest 'round the Belle Isle street circuit. Although he was released from medical care the following day with no serious injuries, he still hasn't been cleared to race, meaning he'll miss this weekend's Road America round as well.









