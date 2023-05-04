Keyboard Critics Go After BMW For Using Celebrities To Promote The New XM

BMW really wants the world to know about the hybrid XM and has recruited a host of famous models, influencers, and entertainers to promote the SUV.

The highlight of the XM campaign is a partnership with Naomi Campbell. Not only has the 52-year-old supermodel been recruited to promote the XM on her social media channels as the face of the ‘Dare to be You’ campaign but she will also design a one-off version of the XM.

Campbell isn’t the only person featured in the campaign. Over the past couple of weeks, BMW’s Instagram page has been flooded with posts of influencers and entertainers posting selfies and posing with the XM. Perhaps the most famous of them is 37-year-old Ciara, an American singer with almost 34 million Instagram followers.