Kia Accused Of Falsifying Canadian Sales Numbers To Avoid Looking Too Successful

We saw the headlines time and again during the COVID pandemic: Automakers can't build enough cars to meet demand, and buyers wait months or even a year for their vehicle as a result. Something different is going on in Canada, it seems, as production allegedly isn't what's stopping the delivery of new Kias. Per a CBC report, the manufacturer's Canadian arm is purposely holding lots and lots of complete cars to game 2023 sales numbers.



The news story cites a video obtained by CBC's investigative segment Go Public, in which Kia Canada's Central Region Manager Vince Capicotto details the plan. Although vehicles are being built and shipped to storage facilities across the country, Kia Canada is seemingly keeping them until 2024, as it has already hit its sales target for the year. There's concern that if they surpass the figure, which is reported to be 84,000 units, then the Korean headquarters may limit its marketing budget for next year.





