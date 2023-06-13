Kia Adds Ex BMW Designer To The Payroll - What Should We Expect?

Hyundai and Kia have both been known to poach some of the biggest hitters in the automotive world, with a significant chunk of them coming from BMW. Past recruits have included Bavarian employees such as BMW M chief engineer Albert Biermann and designers Jochen Paesen, Won Kyu Kang, and Karim Habib.
 
Now, Kia is adding another name to that list with the announcement that John Buckingham, former BMW Group exterior designer and Creative Director of BMW Designworks USA, will join the automaker’s exterior design division.


