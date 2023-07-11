Kia And Hyundai Dominate Top Ten Most Stolen Vehicles In Milwaukee

Statistics shared by the National Insurance Crime Bureau reveal that Hyundai and Kia cars are among the most stolen cars in the United States. However, the two brands are by far the leaders when it comes to vehicles stolen in Wisconsin.



Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is the place where the Kia Boys challenge started, with users on TikTok sharing a method to start the engine of certain Kia and Hyundai models using only a USB cable. The TikTok challenge went viral, eventually spreading across all states, with thousands of cars getting stolen throughout 2022.



The 2017 Hyundai Elantra was the most stolen car last year in Wisconsin, with 697 reported thefts. The 2015 Sonata was the runner-up with 495 thefts, followed by the Kia Sportage, Kia Soul, Kia Forte, and Kia Optima. Hyundai Tucson is seventh in the rankings, with 312 reported thefts.





