Kia And Hyundai Tell 500,000 Owners To Park Their Vehicles OUTSIDE And Away From Structures

Hyundai and Kia have issued a recall on 484,577 vehicles produced between 2014 and 2018 for a fire risk. Alarmingly, there is a possibility of a fire even if the vehicle is parked and not running.

 

The risk is such that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a special consumer alert to warn the owners of some model year 2014-2016 Kia Sportage, 2016-2018 Kia K900, and 2016-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicles to park their vehicles outside and away from other vehicles or structures.



