Kia And Subaru Struggle In Updated Side Crash Testing

It’s not a surprise anymore that SUVs and Crossovers are the most sought-after vehicles in the United States. Commercials, car shows, and reviews say a lot about their fascination. And while the obsession is based purely on versatility and off-road performance, their safety ratings are considered better due to their higher center of gravity.



But let’s think this through for a minute. Being too high off the ground presents its own set of safety challenges. One, there’s a greater risk of tipping over. Two, with more people scrambling for SUVs, owners in smaller conventional vehicles are less safe when collisions are considered.



Read Article