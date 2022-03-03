Kia Announces An Onslaught Of 14 EVs Including TWO Pickups!

A day after Hyundai and Genesis presented their EV strategy during the 2022 CEO Investor Day, Kia announced its future plans that include offering a range of 14 BEVs by 2027. The Korean brand is targeting 4 million annual sales globally by 2030, with half of them being eco-friendly, including 1.2 million BEVs. Kia also wants to become the number one brand globally in the purpose-built vehicle (PBV) market by 2030.

The new roadmap is an evolution of Kia’s “Plan S” strategy announced in 2020, with even more ambitious targets. The goal is to become a “sustainable mobility solutions provider”, focusing on three key pillars: people, planet, and profit. To that end, over the next five years it will invest 28 trillion won ($23.2 billion).