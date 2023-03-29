Kia Announces High-Performance EV9 GT-Line - Who Should Be Worried?

Well, that was quick. Shortly after unveiling the EV9 GT-Line, Kia has announced its fullsize electric SUV will get the full-fat GT treatment. Already being developed, the high-performance version will be released at the beginning of 2025. The disclosure was made by Kia President and CEO Ho Sung Song in an interview with members of the media, including Car and Driver. It’s set to become the second electric GT model after the smaller EV6 GT. Details about the EV9 GT have not been released, but we can make an educated guess. Expect a massive hike in output over the 2024 EV9 with all-wheel drive, which offers 380 horsepower (283 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. An optional Boost model will be available for the regular EV9 AWD as a downloadable feature through the Kia Connect Store to increase torque to 516 lb-ft (700 Nm).



