Kia Asks Dealers To Not Ruin It For Everyone And Markup New EV9 Electric SUV

Kia’s first electric seven-seater will start arriving in the United States before the end of the year. Customers can already make reservations at $56,395 (including $1,495 shipping) for the base EV9 Light. It turns out the South Korean manufacturer wants to protect its clients from markups and is reportedly asking its dealers to keep the prices unchanged compared to the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price.



CarsDirect has obtained a letter sent from Kia to its dealers in the United States, where it politely asked the retailers to play it nice with the EV9 customers. “The EV9 customer is an important new owner to the Kia brand, and price transparency will be paramount as part of their purchase experience. We ask dealers to retail the EV9 without mark-up over the Manufacturer Suggested Retail Price,” the letter read.





