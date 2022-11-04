Kia Becomes Deadly Serious About Taking On The Germans With A 576HP EV6 GT

New details have been revealed for the Kia EV6 GT, the range topping version of the Korean marque's electric crossover. The EV6 GT will go on sale later this year and will be by far the most powerful car Kia has ever made.

The GT features two motors, the front one produces 214 bhp meanwhile the rear motor manages 362 bhp thanks to the use of a second inverter. The GT also has Hyundai Motor Group's e-LSD limited slip differential to balance power between all four wheels.

Power stems from the same 77.6 kWh battery currently found throughout the EV6 lineup, meanwhile range is 263 miles. 0-62 mph takes just 3.5 seconds, meaning the GT is quicker off the line than a Porsche Taycan 4S.