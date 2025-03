If you’ve been browsing social media since the Kia Tasman’s debut last year, you’ve probably noticed that the pickup truck’s looks have sparked some strong opinions. The general consensus? Most people aren’t exactly sold on its design, though Kia insists that public opinion is gradually shifting.

To their credit, it looks like Kia is listening to the feedback, because they’ve made an effort to address one of the truck’s biggest eyesores: those bizarre fenders.