Kia Boss Tells UK Leaders Less Grants, Build More Charging Stations

Kia has been one of the leading manufacturers in the race to electrification, and has voiced a strong commitment to ending combustion engine development. The Korean manufacturer already has two EV models on offer in the US: the Kia EV6, and the Niro EV, and has just launched the new 2023 Kia Sportage Plug-In Hybrid. As the company ramps up its EV sales and general global conquest, Kia UK boss Paul Philpott is asking the UK government to start moving away from giving grants to EV buyers, and investing more funds in the nation's charging network. Philpott has noted that three of Kia's EV products fall under the £32,000 grant threshold, but noted that this incentive has not affected demand in the slightest.



