Kia Boy Gang Member Goes To Prison For 7 Years After Stealing 15 Kias And Hyundais

Agent009 submitted on 4/23/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:19:41 AM

Views : 226 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

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The Kia Challenge put the American justice system under fire after the teenagers who stole Kias and Hyundais using a TikTok tutorial were often released to their parents. However, a 19-year-old Kia Boy from Phoenix has recently been sentenced to no less than 7.5 years in prison after he stole not one, not two, but 15 Kias and Hyundais.

   
The Kia Challenge started more than 3 years ago when a TikTok video highlighted a vulnerability in certain Kia and Hyundai models manufactured between 2011 and 2021.


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Kia Boy Gang Member Goes To Prison For 7 Years After Stealing 15 Kias And Hyundais

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