Kia Boys Are Breaking Into Vehicles "Just Because"

The Kia Boys never sleep, and Kia and Hyundai owners who hoped it'd be safe again to park their cars outside three years after the debut of the horrible Kia Challenge are again forced to look for safer options.

Police in Chittenden County joined a national trend where law enforcement tells Kia and Hyundai owners to park their cars inside garages or in well-lit areas and keep an eye out for teenagers who might be trying to steal them.



The local officers say they've seen a worrying trend in the past several months, as Kia and Hyundai models are once again being targeted by thieves.