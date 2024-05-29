Kia Boys Can Steal Your Car In Only 25 Seconds

The lack of an immobilizer turned a hack shared on TikTok into a nationwide phenomenon, with teenagers as young as 10 breaking into cars and driving away before they crash into poles or other vehicles on the road.

The Kia Boys do all these for Internet views, as they film the entire adventure and post it online. They're addicted to getting more clicks, so they attempt all kinds of stunts in the stolen vehicles, including running away from the cops.

State Police in Reading claim the Kia Boys have become masterminds of taking advantage of the vulnerability in Kia and Hyundai vehicles. They need only 25 seconds to drive away in an unpatched vehicle. The process includes breaking a car's side window, jumping in, ripping off the steering wheel column, and hotwiring the car to start the engine. All these in 25 seconds, and it's all possible after watching videos posted online.