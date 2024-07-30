Kia Boys Steal 10 Vehicles In One Night - Pittsburgh Police Baffled

This is already becoming ridiculous. The Kia Challenge, which emerged more than two years ago when a viral video showed teens how to steal Kias and Hyundais without immobilizers, keeps wreaking havoc in the States in communities where everything was peaceful and quiet before the Kia Boys kicked in.

You'd think things would return to normal after two years, especially as the carmakers rolled out anti-theft updates, but this is so not what is happening now in some regions, including in Pittsburgh.

A recent case involving the Kia Boys is living proof that teenagers still believe they can obtain Internet fame by stealing cars.