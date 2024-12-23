Kia Boys Steal So Many Cars In One Weekend They Begin Setting Them On Fire

Hyundai's data shows that only approximately 60% of the eligible vehicles have received the anti-theft software update supposed to protect them against the Kia Challenge, so it's no surprise that the number of cars stolen with this infamous method keeps growing.

Statistics shared by the Metro Nashville Police Department reveal that the Kia Boys, the teenagers who learned how to steal certain Kia and Hyundai models lacking immobilizers from a TikTok video, managed to steal no more, no less than 15 Hyundais in one weekend in Davison County.

It's unclear if the same thieves are involved in all thefts, but the data shows that all crimes were conducted between December 13 and December 15.