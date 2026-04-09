Kia Bringing New Electric Pickup Truck To US Market To Challenge the Tacoma And Ranger

Agent009 submitted on 4/9/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:41:50 AM

Views : 592 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.wardsauto.com

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Kia Motors says it is developing a new battery-electric pickup specifically for North America. The pickup is based on a new BEV platform “designed for both urban and outdoor use.”
 
During its investor day, the South Korean automaker says the new BEV will feature a “robust towing system,” advanced infotainment features and off-roading capability and features.
 
Kia does not specify the size-class of the pickup, but it is expected to be midsize rather than a fullsize truck. The automaker says it intends to sell 90,000 units a year.


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Kia Bringing New Electric Pickup Truck To US Market To Challenge the Tacoma And Ranger

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