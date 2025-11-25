Kia Claims It Can't Expand Lineup Including New Pickup Until Tariffs Are Resolved

Kia's first electric sedan for the U.S. may be stuck in limbo for some time, and a fully electric pickup truck may no longer be looking like the sure thing it was just earlier this year. But as a top U.S. executive of the Korean brand explained to Car and Driver this past week at the Los Angeles auto show, unease over Kia's upcoming EVs is only a portion of the tariff-related turmoil it faces this year that might reshape product lineup and pricing.

 
We asked Kia America VP of marketing Russell Wager to get a little more specific about what's behind the indefinite delay on the EV4 confirmed in October for what it had termed changing market conditions. 


