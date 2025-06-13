Kia Claims Regulations Have Killed Performance Gas Cars

Performance fans have had it pretty good in recent years, especially from some unlikely sources. The Stinger GT, especially with the 3.3-liter turbocharged V6, was one of those outliers, setting a high standard when it landed and proving Kia could do more than just practical commuters.

Since then, the Korean brand has turned out a handful of genuinely compelling performance cars. But that chapter is winding down. The GT badge isn’t going anywhere, but its connection to gasoline power is nearing the end.