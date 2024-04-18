Kia Claims To Be Ahead Of Rivals With Affordable EVs

Kia believes it has a significant advantage over rivals in the electric vehicle race and can bring affordable models to the market quicker than many others.

The South Korean marque currently has three EVs in its U.S. portfolio and that number will grow to eight by 2029. Two of Kia’s most important next vehicles will be the production-spec EV3 and EV4 which are scheduled to arrive in late 2025/early 2025 and 2026 respectively. According to Kia America chief operating officer Steve Center, other brands will need to start playing catch up to keep pace with Kia.