Kia Confirms Pickup Truck To Take On Ranger And Hilux

A Kia pickup truck to rival the likes of the Toyota Hilux and Ford Ranger has been confirmed for the Australian market and will arrive in 2025. While relatively few spy shots of the vehicle have emerged over the past couple of years, Kia confirmed that it was working on two separate electric trucks last March. It revealed that one would be based on Hyundai’s E-GMP electric platform and the second truck will be focused on emerging markets. This second model is thought to be the one heading to Australia but it won’t be sold exclusively as an EV.



