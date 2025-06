Kia introduced the Tasman, its first truck, last October for markets like Asia and Australia. However, the company might already have bigger plans to expand the model's appeal. In an interview with CarSales, Kia Australia's Chief Ride and Handling Engineer, Graeme Gambold, said that an SUV based on the Tasman pickup could be just three years away. Dean Norbiato, the automaker's regional general manager of marketing, added that if the Tasman was a success, it could "open many doors."



