Kia Continues to Move Forward In The EV Race With The The Vision Meta Turismo Concept

The Vision Meta Turismo concept, previewed earlier this week and revealed overnight at an event in Korea, is an edgy, angular, four-seat GT that gives clues as to how the brand will evolve its Opposites United design language.

It bears little relation to any current Kia model and the brand has not given any indication of whether the concept previews a production car, but in size and shape it would seem a natural precursor to an EV7 or EV8 model to fill the gap between the EV6 crossover and EV9 SUV.