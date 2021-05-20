Kia Debuts EV6 Electric Crossover - Will THIS Continue The String Of Hits From The Korean Automaker?

Seriously, though, folks, today a big day for Kia, with the unveiling of the new Kia EV6 crossover, the brand’s first-ever dedicated battery electric vehicle. Unlike Kia’s previous EVs that shared fossil-fuel-powered versions, the new EV6 was designed from day one as a purely battery-electric vehicle, allowing the company to shift its innovation into high gear.



The EV6 also marks the US launch of Kia’s Plan S strategy to roll out 11 new electric models in the next five years. Yes, we’ve all seen the EV6 as it was released overseas officially starting in March and even teased before that. We even got a rough starting price of $45,000 previously. But stick with us here.



