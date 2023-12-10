Kia Debuts New EV5 SUV For Around $50,000

As everyone might remember, although Kia has other battery-powered vehicles like the Soul or Niro EV, their first dedicated electric vehicle was introduced in 2021 – the EV6 compact crossover SUV developed and produced on the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP). It's similar to the dedicated Hyundai Ioniq models, and it quickly became the 2022 European Car of the Year and 2023 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year. Then, in 2023, Kia accelerated the EV series by introducing the EV9 mid-size EV crossover SUV in March, followed by the reveal of the China-spec EV5 compact EV crossover SUV at the Chengdu Motor Show in August. Well, it's time to meet the production electric compact SUV in KDM flavor, and I hope it will soon be revealed as the one with global ambitions. Oh, and Kia also graced its EV Day with the Concept EV3 and Concept EV4 previews of the upcoming EV3 and EV4 models – but we'll treat them separately so we don't miss any juicy bits.



