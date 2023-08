Kia America has opened the floodgates as they’ve revealed virtually everything about the 2024 EV9, ahead of its launch in the fourth quarter.

While the company has already announced an assortment of details, the automaker confirmed plans to offer four different trims known as Light, Wind, Land, and GT-Line.

The EV9 Light sits at the bottom of the lineup and features LED lighting units as well as 19-inch alloy wheels. They’re joined by rain-sensing wipers and acoustic front glass.