Kia EV EV6 Enters The US Market With 2,125 First Month Sales

Kia America reports 49,182 car sales in the US in February, which is a 2.3% increase year-over-year.

Last month, the South Korean brand started sales of the all-new Kia EV6 model, which right away reached 2,125 units. That's a really good result that represented 4.3% of the total volume.

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other all-electric or plug-in hybrid models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrids. What we do know is that in recent months, the Kia Niro EV sales oscillated around 1,000 per month.